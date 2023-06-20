78º

18-year-old man killed in Marion County, shooter on the run

Tylique Christie was found shot to death near Ocala

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Marion County, Crime
Tylique Christie, 18, was found shot Monday. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

OCALA, Fla. – Marion County deputies are looking for whoever shot a man Monday evening.

Tylique Le’John Christie, 18, was found shot along the 4400 block of NW 22nd Ave. near Ocala at 6 p.m.

Christie was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives believe the deadly shooting was isolated.

If you have any information regarding Christie’s death, you’re asked to call Det. Daniel Pinder at 352-368-3508, or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-36 in your tip.

