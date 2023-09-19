Osceola County Schools breaks ground on new school bus depot

The School District of Osceola County broke ground a new school bus transportation facility Tuesday.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The School District of Osceola County broke ground a new school bus transportation facility Tuesday.

It’s located off Nova Road and Westerfly Estates Avenue in St. Cloud.

“This project will enhance our transportation services by reducing travel times and improving efficiency for our routes on the east side of town,” School board member Erika Booth said.

Leaders with the school district said the new site will be home to 200 school buses and will help hundreds of students in need of transportation on the east side of the county.

Narcoossee, Hickory Tree, and Michigan Avenue Elementary are some of the schools located just a few miles from the property.

“It’s about making sure all the auxiliary services that are available to our students like transportation that are so vital to ensure that our kids are in active learning opportunities from the first moment all the way to the last moment,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Shanoff said.

Shanoff said there are also plans to build a new high school in the area too.

“Just on the other side of this property, we will be constructing a new high school. That high school will be re-leaving Harmony,” (high school) Shanoff said.

Shanoff explained Osceola County is experiencing record growth as home construction continues in St. Cloud.

Last week, the city broke ground on a new fire station on Nora Tyson Road just east of Narcoossee Road and Highway 192.

“It’s huge for us. Everybody wants new. Everybody wants shiny,” Shanoff said.

The new bus depot is set to open in October 2024.

