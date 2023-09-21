Seminole woman arrested after dozens of animals found in cruel conditions

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A woman was arrested on Wednesday after over two dozen animals were recovered from her home, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Police said they responded to the home along Ballard Street on Wednesday after Seminole County Animal Services requested a welfare check.

Upon arrival, they met with the resident — identified as 36-year-old Tanya Grose — and officers could smell the “pungent odor of urine and feces coming from inside the residence,” according to a release from the ASPD.

Investigators said they found emaciated dogs in cages without food or water, birds in cages filled with feces and cockroaches, and several cats inside the home.

Even more caged malnourished dogs were found in the backyard, and some were even found locked in a shed on the property, police said. The release shows that there was no ventilation, despite the hot temperatures.

Officers added that a “powerful odor” came from a second shed, and a dog’s skeleton was found on the ground. There were also 15 large trash bags inside that shed that held decomposing animal remains, according to police.

Pictures taken of police presence along Ballard Street on Wednesday (Douglas Walsh)

Grose was taken into custody and faces five counts of animal cruelty, though police said that more charges are pending the results of the investigation. She is currently held on bond of $10,000.

The ASPD also noted that the animals recovered from the property are in the care of SCAS for veterinary evaluation, but due to the large number of animals being surrendered, the shelter is now over capacity.

“They are now over capacity and asking for help from the public to come in and adopt one of the animals already in the shelter’s care,” police said in the release.

