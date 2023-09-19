2 dead in reported shooting at Villa Del Mar apartments in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two people were found dead late Monday at an Altamonte Springs apartment complex, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

Authorities were called for a reported shooting at the Villa Del Mar apartments off Palm Springs Drive near the Altamonte Mall, and two victims were dead at the scene, officials said.

Altamonte Springs police have not released any details.

Video from the scene shows officers and detectives examining the scene.

