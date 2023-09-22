Former dean at Osceola middle school gets 8 years probation in molestation case

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The former dean of a middle school in Osceola County was given eight years of probation for molesting a 13-year-old student in 2021.

Bradley Linville pleaded guilty to one count of lewd or lascivious molestation on Friday and was sentenced.

Linville was a dean at Harmony Middle School in 2021 when the sheriff’s office said a 13-year-old student accused him of touching the victim inappropriately on at least three different occasions.

The incidents happened in Linville’s office on school property, officials said.

Linville had been an employee in the school district since 1995 until his contract was not renewed in 2021. He had worked at several schools in that time, but there was no indication of any inappropriate behavior with other students at the time.

