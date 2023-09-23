Costco mattresses recalled after hundreds of customers reported mold growing on them

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of mattresses sold exclusively at Costco have been recalled due to risk of mold exposure, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 48,000 of the mattresses were recalled because they “could have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process allowing mold to develop and posing a health risk to individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold,” the CPSC said.

So far, there have been 541 reports of mold on the mattresses, according to the recall.

The recall includes the Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and the Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses. The ComfortGrande 14-inch mattress has a blue base with “Novaform” printed in white letters and the DreamAway 8-inch mattress has a gray base with “Novaform” printed in white letters.

[TRENDING: Florida suspends scholarships for 4 schools with ‘ties to Chinese Communist Party’ | Arrest made after shooting in Orlando leads to vehicle pursuit; 1 dead, 3 hurt, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the CPSC, the item number is printed on the mattress box and on the law tag attached to the mattress.

Only mattresses with the following model/item numbers and manufactured at FXI’s San Bernardino, California facility between January 2, 2023 and April 28, 2023 are included in the recall:

ComfortGrande 14″ Mattress

King: 1413200

Cal King: 1413201

Queen: 1413202

Full: 1413203

Twin:1413204

King: 1413200

Queen: 1413202

DreamAway 8″ Mattress

Twin: 1698562

Full: 1698564

Twin: 1698562

Full: 1698564

The mattresses were sold exclusively at Costco stores in the Northwest U.S., in the San Francisco Bay area and online from Jan. 2023 through June 2023.

Consumers should contact FXI, which is the manufacturer, to receive a full refund or a free replacement mattress including free delivery of the new mattress and pick up and disposal of the recalled mattress.

FXI Inc. can be reached at 888-886-2057 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at https://novaformcomfort.com/pages/recall or https://novaformcomfort.com. Click Product Recall on the site for more information.

Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly, the CPSC said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: