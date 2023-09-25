Expo Saturday celebrates Indian culture, young talent in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – An expo and talent showcase on Saturday in Orlando celebrates the Indian-American culture and community in the area while also showcasing local talent.

The Indian American Business Association and Chamber is hosting the IABA Talent Hunt and Expo, on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Olympia High School Performing Arts Center on Apopka Vineland Road in Orlando.

The event combines youth dancing and singing competitions with an expo featuring businesses from clothing to legal advice, and also Indian street food.

The group said the event is a great platform for the youth to display their skill and creativity. IABA also has a mentoring program for all ages to help prepare students for the future.

“When they see someone giving back to the community, they see it as something they want to do in the future,” said Yogesh Bharucha, IABA vice president.

Tickets for the event at $10 a person, and children 5 and under are free.

