How will psychedelics play a role in healthcare? Here’s a look

ORLANDO, Fla. – For decades, psychedelic drugs like MDMA, LSD and psilocybin have been listed by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency as Schedule I drugs.

This means under federal law they have no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

MDMA-assisted therapy is in phase 3 trial testing for treating PTSD. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

But in recent years, the DEA has allowed some scientists to study these drugs as possible treatments for a variety of mental health conditions.

Broadening Access to Narcan

The top contributor to the country’s drug overdose crisis is fentanyl and officials say it is often found inside other illicit drugs such as cocaine and MDMA (Ecstasy).

Solutionaries Correspondent Victor Williams spoke to a man who survived a near-fatal overdose and to a drug enforcement agent who says he’s pushing for better access to the overdose reversal drug: Narcan.

Weight Loss Drugs

Weight loss injectables are popular, and that’s for good reason.

Stephanie Parris turned to Mounjaro and lost 25 pounds in six months, significantly improving her quality of life and confidence.

But the success did not come without complications.

Solutionaries Correspondent Tiffany Salameh found out about the growing concern over the drug’s viral status on social media.

