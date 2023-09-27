VIDEO: Storms strike Central Florida, showers expected to make a return

Severe weather made its way into Central Florida on Tuesday evening, brining heavy rains and wind into Seminole County.

The calm afternoon gave way to warnings and threats as storms brought heavy rainfall and harsh winds into Central Florida.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for part of Seminole and Volusia counties on Tuesday evening, though they have since expired. Video shows the weather in Seminole County around that time.

The warning was from wind echoes on Doppler Radar. It is termed “Doppler Indicated Tornado Warning.”

So far, no damage has been reported. There was a 67 mph wind gust at the Sanford Airport during the warning, but no sighted tornado and no reports of a touchdown.

The lighting was impressive across the area. Between 7:35 p.m. and 7:50 p.m., there were approximately 500 strikes recorded on Doppler radar at News 6.

Rainfall was heavy. Between 1.5 - 2.5 inches of rain fell in Seminole and Volusia counties, about 1 - 2 inches in Orange and southern Seminole counties, and there are Areal Flood Advisories up until 10 P.M. for those areas.

Another 1 - 2 inches of rain is still possible before the showers end.

The lighting is collapsing now, and the threat of severe weather is fading. The rest of Tuesday night will be a gradually improving picture with lighter showers taking place of the severe weather.

The low will drop to 74 at Orlando International Airport.

More showers will return on Wednesday afternoon.

