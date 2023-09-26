Rain, rain here to stay. Here’s your Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s going to be a very wet week in Central Florida.

More rain and storms will sweep across the region Tuesday, with an 80% coverage starting in the afternoon hours.

We are not under a marginal risk of severe weather, but we do have a chance for some strong storms with gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain.

High temperatures will be close to 90 degrees in Orlando.

The wet weather will stick around for days because of a stalled front over the region.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Philippe, located over the central tropical Atlantic.

It will have a hard time holding together and will be pushed away from the U.S. by a front.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL91)

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands have shown little change in organization over the past several hours.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is expected to form within three days as the system moves west-northwest across the central tropical Atlantic.

It has a 60% chance of development over the next two days and a 90% chance over the next week.