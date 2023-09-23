New Tropical Depression Forms Over The Central Tropical Atlantic

Location 985 miles W of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading W at 15 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 38.8W, 15.6N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seventeen was located near latitude 15.6 North, longitude 38.8 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this general motion with a slight decrease in forward speed is expected during the next few days.

Satellite-derived wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Very gradual strengthening is expected through early next week.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None