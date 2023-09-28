Pennsylvania man arrested after threats made to Volusia deputy on TV show

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Wednesday evening after threats were made against a Volusia County deputy, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that the man — identified as Jason Senseman, 51 — had messaged a social media account for the TV show “On Patrol: Live,” saying he would kill Royce James, a Volusia deputy featured on the show.

That message was preceded by others that said, “I am not scared of killing anyone” and “Some of your officers are worthy of death,” investigators explained.

According to detectives, the TV show notified the sheriff’s office on Sunday about the messages, and detectives contacted law enforcement in Pennsylvania. The sheriff’s office said that officers in Pennsylvania were already aware of the messages and familiar with Senseman.

After being contacted by a state trooper, Senseman indicated that he sent the messages while watching the show and drinking, deputies said.

Senseman was taken into custody in Jonestown, Pennsylvania, and faces a charge of making written threats to kill. He is held on bond of $100,000.

Deputies said Senseman is set to be extradited to Volusia County at a later date, and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood plans to meet with him alongside James before Senseman is taken to the Volusia County jail.

