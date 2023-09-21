86º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘See what the hell they’re doing:’ Chitwood urges parents to ‘step up’ as more guns found in Volusia schools

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood says 4 knives, guns found at schools in last 30 days

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Education, Crime, Guns, Mike Chitwood
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following several recent incidents of students bringing guns and other weapons to school, including an incident in which a student was stabbed in the face, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood urged parents to check their children’s backpacks and “see what the hell they’re doing.”

In a video posted Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, Chitwood wrote, “It’s time to step up, stay involved and check your kid’s room, bag and vehicle.”

Chitwood said there have been four knives, two guns, one simulated firearm and a stabbing in the last 30 days at Volusia County schools. Deputies said the stabbing incident at University High School in Orange City on Sept. 11 involved a keychain knife that was used during a fight.

“You need to take responsibility for your kids. Search their room, search their school bag, search their vehicle and see what the hell they’re doing,” he said.

Days after the stabbing, DeLand police said a child at DeLand Middle School had a gun in his backpack, prompting a brief lockdown.

Chitwood said it’s a felony to have a weapon on a school campus.

“Please do not let Sheriff Chitwood be their parent because you’re not going to like the outcome,” he said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email