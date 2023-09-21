‘See what the hell they’re doing:’ Chitwood urges parents to ‘step up’ as more guns found in Volusia schools

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following several recent incidents of students bringing guns and other weapons to school, including an incident in which a student was stabbed in the face, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood urged parents to check their children’s backpacks and “see what the hell they’re doing.”

In a video posted Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, Chitwood wrote, “It’s time to step up, stay involved and check your kid’s room, bag and vehicle.”

Chitwood said there have been four knives, two guns, one simulated firearm and a stabbing in the last 30 days at Volusia County schools. Deputies said the stabbing incident at University High School in Orange City on Sept. 11 involved a keychain knife that was used during a fight.

“You need to take responsibility for your kids. Search their room, search their school bag, search their vehicle and see what the hell they’re doing,” he said.

Days after the stabbing, DeLand police said a child at DeLand Middle School had a gun in his backpack, prompting a brief lockdown.

Chitwood said it’s a felony to have a weapon on a school campus.

“Please do not let Sheriff Chitwood be their parent because you’re not going to like the outcome,” he said.

