Volusia high school student has face slashed during fight, deputies say

Incident happened at University High School in Orange City

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A high school student in Volusia County faces charges after deputies said he cut another student’s face with a knife during a fight on Monday.

Deputies said during a fight at University High School in Orange City, one student “had a keychain knife that he used to cut the other’s face.”

The student with the knife is in custody and the victim has non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

No other information was released.

