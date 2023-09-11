Volusia high school student has face slashed during fight, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A high school student in Volusia County faces charges after deputies said he cut another student’s face with a knife during a fight on Monday.

Deputies said during a fight at University High School in Orange City, one student “had a keychain knife that he used to cut the other’s face.”

The student with the knife is in custody and the victim has non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other information was released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: