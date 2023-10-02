Florida gas prices haven’t been this low in months. Here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida continues to see gas prices fall, reaching the lowest price since July.

The average price per gallon has dropped 20 cents over the last two weeks in Florida and on Sunday it was $3.49.

“Gas prices are moving lower, even as the price of oil remains near 2023 highs,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Now that the summer driving season is over, gasoline demand has declined, but gasoline production is stronger than a year ago. Gasoline futures logged a second consecutive 18-cent drop, which should signal another round of falling prices at the pump this week.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.70), Naples ($3.65), Port St. Lucie ($3.60)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.33), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.36), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.39)

