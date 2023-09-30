⛽ How gas prices have changed in Florida in the last week

Californians are now dealing with $6 per gallon of gasoline — the highest in the nation — as international oil production is curtailed, pushing prices up around the country.

West Coast states are experiencing the highest prices for a gallon of gas this week as analysts forecast prices could fall slowly in the coming weeks.

”Gas prices will likely keep falling, but it’s going to be slow and unsteady, so expect some days where it might edge higher a bit,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement Thursday.

Nevada residents have also seen gas prices rise over the last week, making it the second-highest state for prices, while states including Delaware and Florida saw prices fall.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Florida. Gas prices are as of September 29.

Florida by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.51

- Week change: -$0.12 (-3.4%)

- Year change: +$0.12 (+3.5%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.89 (6/13/22) - Diesel current price: $4.50

- Week change: -$0.07 (-1.6%)

- Year change: -$0.18 (-3.8%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.72 (6/14/22) Metros with most expensive gas in Florida

#1. West Palm Beach-Boca Raton: $3.72

#2. Naples: $3.65

#3. Port St. Lucie: $3.62

#4. Fort Lauderdale: $3.58

#5. Fort Myers-Cape Coral: $3.58

#6. Miami: $3.57

#7. Tallahassee: $3.56

#8. Sebring: $3.56

#9. Gainesville: $3.54

#10. Homosassa Springs: $3.53

#11. Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice: $3.53

#12. Daytona Beach: $3.52

#13. Sebastian-Vero Beach: $3.51

#14. The Villages: $3.50

#15. Ocala: $3.50

#16. Jacksonville: $3.49

#17. Punta Gorda: $3.46

#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $3.45

#19. Lakeland-Winter Haven: $3.43

#20. Panama City: $3.43

#21. Orlando: $3.43

#22. Melbourne-Titusville: $3.43

#23. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach: $3.37

#24. Pensacola: $3.35 States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $6.08

#2. Nevada: $5.22

#3. Washington: $5.12 States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.25

#2. Georgia: $3.26

#3. South Carolina: $3.33

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: