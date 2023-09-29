🎶Top 25 songs in Orlando on Shazam in the past week

Some songs are classics that withstand the test of time (like Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” or The Temptations’ “My Girl”). Others are hot one minute and very not the next (like Baha Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out?” or Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby”).
But thanks to the joys of the internet — and TikTok, more specifically — some songs are finding new life decades later. That’s quite evident when looking at the top 200 most Shazamed songs from the past week across the U.S.
Thanks to a trend spawned by the hit Amazon Prime series “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Mary J. Blige’s 2001 hit “Family Affair” is climbing up the Shazam charts and reaching a whole new demographic.
Meanwhile, a dance trend started by TikTok creator Brett Sewell has Rihanna’s 2005 song “If It’s Lovin’ That You Want” racing all the way to the #22 spot on the most Shazamed songs in America.
Of course, what’s trending music-wise can differ greatly by region. In Chicago, for example, hometown artists Vic Mensa and Common are gaining traction with their song “$outhside Story,” while “Según Quién,” a collaboration from Colombian rapper Maluma and Mexican singer Carín León, is dominating in El Paso, Texas.
To see what songs are making up Orlando’s soundtrack at the moment, Stacker compiled a list of the songs most often Shazamed in Orlando over the past seven days. This list is based on the frequency of Shazam identifications and the song’s broader popularity. Take a look at the songs people around you are listening to, and see if any tracks from your younger days are making a comeback.
#25. Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
- Artist: Dua Lipa
- Album: Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Single
- Genres: Pop
- Length: 2:57
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in six other metros
--- Top 25 song in eight other metros
--- Top 50 song in 33 other metros
#24. Watch the World Burn
- Artist: Falling In Reverse
- Album: Watch the World Burn - Single
- Genres: Rock
- Length: 3:24
#23. Lose Control
- Artist: Teddy Swims
- Album: I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)
- Genres: Pop
- Length: 3:31
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in four other metros
--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 18 other metros
#22. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)
- Artist: Lil Durk
- Album: Almost Healed
- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap
- Length: 3:44
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 12 other metros
--- Top three song in 66 other metros
--- Top five song in 89 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 113 other metros
#21. El Jefe
- Artist: Shakira & Fuerza Regida
- Album: El Jefe - Single
- Genres: Pop Latino, Latin
- Length: 2:50
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in three other metros
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 50 song in 12 other metros
#20. ONE MORE TIME
- Artist: blink-182
- Album: ONE MORE TIME...
- Genres: Rock
- Length: 3:28
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in three other metros
--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros
#19. Dientes
- Artist: J Balvin, USHER & DJ Khaled
- Album: Dientes - Single
- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin
- Length: 2:46
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in three other metros
--- Top 25 song in four other metros
--- Top 50 song in nine other metros
#18. Used To Be Young
- Artist: Miley Cyrus
- Album: Used To Be Young - Single
- Genres: Pop
- Length: 3:11
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in two other metros
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 24 other metros
#17. AMARGURA
- Artist: KAROL G
- Album: MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin
- Length: 2:51
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in two other metros
#16. Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol]
- Artist: The Weeknd & Madonna
- Album: Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol] - Single
- Genres: Soundtrack
- Length: 3:35
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 26 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 35 other metros
#15. Welcome to the Black Parade (Steve Aoki 10th Anniversary Remix)
- Artist: My Chemical Romance
- Album: Welcome to the Black Parade (Steve Aoki 10th Anniversary Remix) - Single
- Genres: Dance, Rock, Hard Rock, Alternative
- Length: 3:30
#14. Back to your Place
- Artist: October London
- Album: The Rebirth of Marvin
- Genres: R&B/Soul, Electronic, Electronica
- Length: 3:23
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in 13 other metros
--- Top five song in 14 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 17 other metros
#13. Classy 101
- Artist: Feid & Young Miko
- Album: Classy 101 - Single
- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin
- Length: 3:16
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in two other metros
#12. Daylight
- Artist: David Kushner
- Album: Daylight (Reimagined) - EP
- Genres: Pop
- Length: 3:33
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in nine other metros
--- Top five song in 18 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros
#11. vampire
- Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
- Album: GUTS
- Genres: Pop
- Length: 3:40
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in 11 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 29 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 35 other metros
#10. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]
- Artist: Doechii
- Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] - Single
- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap
- Length: 3:43
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in six other metros
--- Top five song in 14 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 128 other metros
#9. I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)
- Artist: Morgan Harper-Jones
- Album: Breathe - EP
- Genres: Alternative
- Length: 3:02
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in four other metros
--- Top 10 song in 15 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 27 other metros
#8. Snooze
- Artist: SZA
- Album: SOS
- Genres: R&B/Soul
- Length: 3:22
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in 12 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 55 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 111 other metros
#7. LALA
- Artist: Myke Towers
- Album: LA VIDA ES UNA
- Genres: Latin, Urbano latino
- Length: 3:18
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in two other metros
--- Top 50 song in eight other metros
#6. What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"]
- Artist: Billie Eilish
- Album: What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] - Single
- Genres: Alternative, Soundtrack
- Length: 3:42
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in three other metros
--- Top 10 song in 12 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 22 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 25 other metros
#5. Calm Down
- Artist: Rema
- Album: Rave & Roses
- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide
- Length: 3:40
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 31 other metros
--- Top three song in 73 other metros
--- Top five song in 108 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 141 other metros
#4. Good Good
- Artist: USHER, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
- Album: COMING HOME
- Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop
- Length: 4:07
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 19 other metros
--- Top three song in 32 other metros
--- Top five song in 39 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 42 other metros
#3. Paint The Town Red
- Artist: Doja Cat
- Album: Scarlet
- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop
- Length: 3:50
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 18 other metros
--- Top three song in 42 other metros
--- Top five song in 48 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 51 other metros
#2. Fast Car
- Artist: Luke Combs
- Album: Gettin' Old
- Genres: Country
- Length: 4:25
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 36 other metros
--- Top three song in 68 other metros
--- Top five song in 93 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 130 other metros
#1. Steal The Show (From "Elemental")
- Artist: Lauv
- Album: Steal The Show (From "Elemental") - Single
- Genres: Soundtrack
- Length: 3:12
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in eight other metros
--- Top five song in 14 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros
This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 151 metros.
