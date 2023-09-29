🎶Top 25 songs in Orlando on Shazam in the past week

#25. Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

- Artist: Dua Lipa

- Album: Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Single

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:57

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in six other metros

--- Top 25 song in eight other metros

--- Top 50 song in 33 other metros

#24. Watch the World Burn

- Artist: Falling In Reverse

- Album: Watch the World Burn - Single

- Genres: Rock

- Length: 3:24

#23. Lose Control

- Artist: Teddy Swims

- Album: I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:31

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 18 other metros

#22. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

- Artist: Lil Durk

- Album: Almost Healed

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 12 other metros

--- Top three song in 66 other metros

--- Top five song in 89 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 113 other metros

#21. El Jefe

- Artist: Shakira & Fuerza Regida

- Album: El Jefe - Single

- Genres: Pop Latino, Latin

- Length: 2:50

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 50 song in 12 other metros

#20. ONE MORE TIME

- Artist: blink-182

- Album: ONE MORE TIME...

- Genres: Rock

- Length: 3:28

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

#19. Dientes

- Artist: J Balvin, USHER & DJ Khaled

- Album: Dientes - Single

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin

- Length: 2:46

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in nine other metros

#18. Used To Be Young

- Artist: Miley Cyrus

- Album: Used To Be Young - Single

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:11

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 24 other metros

#17. AMARGURA

- Artist: KAROL G

- Album: MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin

- Length: 2:51

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#16. Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol]

- Artist: The Weeknd & Madonna

- Album: Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol] - Single

- Genres: Soundtrack

- Length: 3:35

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 26 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 35 other metros

#15. Welcome to the Black Parade (Steve Aoki 10th Anniversary Remix)

- Artist: My Chemical Romance

- Album: Welcome to the Black Parade (Steve Aoki 10th Anniversary Remix) - Single

- Genres: Dance, Rock, Hard Rock, Alternative

- Length: 3:30

#14. Back to your Place

- Artist: October London

- Album: The Rebirth of Marvin

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Electronic, Electronica

- Length: 3:23

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in 13 other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 17 other metros

#13. Classy 101

- Artist: Feid & Young Miko

- Album: Classy 101 - Single

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin

- Length: 3:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#12. Daylight

- Artist: David Kushner

- Album: Daylight (Reimagined) - EP

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 18 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros

#11. vampire

- Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

- Album: GUTS

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 35 other metros

#10. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

- Artist: Doechii

- Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:43

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in six other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 128 other metros

#9. I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)

- Artist: Morgan Harper-Jones

- Album: Breathe - EP

- Genres: Alternative

- Length: 3:02

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 27 other metros

#8. Snooze

- Artist: SZA

- Album: SOS

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:22

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 55 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 111 other metros

#7. LALA

- Artist: Myke Towers

- Album: LA VIDA ES UNA

- Genres: Latin, Urbano latino

- Length: 3:18

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in eight other metros

#6. What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"]

- Artist: Billie Eilish

- Album: What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] - Single

- Genres: Alternative, Soundtrack

- Length: 3:42

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in 12 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 22 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 25 other metros

#5. Calm Down

- Artist: Rema

- Album: Rave & Roses

- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 31 other metros

--- Top three song in 73 other metros

--- Top five song in 108 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 141 other metros

#4. Good Good

- Artist: USHER, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

- Album: COMING HOME

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop

- Length: 4:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 19 other metros

--- Top three song in 32 other metros

--- Top five song in 39 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 42 other metros

#3. Paint The Town Red

- Artist: Doja Cat

- Album: Scarlet

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop

- Length: 3:50

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 18 other metros

--- Top three song in 42 other metros

--- Top five song in 48 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 51 other metros

#2. Fast Car

- Artist: Luke Combs

- Album: Gettin' Old

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 68 other metros

--- Top five song in 93 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 130 other metros

#1. Steal The Show (From "Elemental")

- Artist: Lauv

- Album: Steal The Show (From "Elemental") - Single

- Genres: Soundtrack

- Length: 3:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 151 metros.