Man arrested in connection with July homicide in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a homicide that happened in Ocala in July, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say Quentin Samuel Jr. was found shot to death at a home on SE 41st Court in Ocala on July 20. Witnesses identified a maroon truck in the area after hearing the gunshots, leading to Jowarn Mitchell, Samuel’s cousin.

Deputies said when they interviewed Mitchell, he denied being in the area when Samuel was shot, saying he went to get food and have a tire fixed. Detectives say they asked Mitchell for specific locations, but he then said he received the “crazy news” about Samuel dying and began driving around to clear his head.

Detectives said they were able to determine that Mitchell’s story was not true from the truck’s geolocation data, and that he was in front of Samuel’s home around the time of the shooting.

Mitchell was arrested for second-degree murder. He is being held without bond at Marion County Jail.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: