Lake Mary city worker, firefighters raise awareness for breast cancer awareness month

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Never take any part of your health for granted; that’s the message Bob Dorlon, 73, wants to spread to everyone.

Dorlon sat down with News 6 to share his story of survival after battling breast cancer nearly 14 years ago. He was 58 at the time.

“I did not expect that. The surgical biopsy showed that it was breast cancer, and 10 days later I had surgery, and in those ten days two other masses developed, spread through the first lymph node,” Dorlon said.

Thankfully he didn’t wait after feeling a bump under his skin.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the U.S. is found in a man.

“I just wanted to still be around. I’m really glad I got the procedure because I would’ve missed all this,” Dorlon said.

Dorlon works as a building inspector for the City of Lake Mary. He has a wife, 5 children, and 16 grandchildren with three more on the way.

“Like Bob spoke earlier today, we’ve taken a different you can say approach because the perspective from a male view is not usually out there,” Deputy Chief Robert Howington with the Lake Mary Fire Department said.

Howington said the Lake Mary Fire Department is raising awareness for breast cancer by selling t-shirts and raising money for the Gina McReynolds Foundation.

This year, they were able to wrap up an entire fire engine in pink, thanks to Orlando Health.

Last year, the department raised about $2,000 with the goal to raise $3,000 for the foundation.

To learn more about the Gina McReynolds Foundation click here.

