Nick Carter coming to downtown Orlando this weekend

Nick Carter is bringing his 'Who I Am' solo tour to the Dr. Phillips Center on Sunday, Oct. 15

ORLANDO, Fla. – This weekend, you can get a chance to see Nick Carter from the iconic Backstreet Boys at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Starting his career at just 12 years old, Carter was the youngest member of the Backstreet Boys. His entertainment career spans 30 years and on Sunday, he will be performing in Orlando for his solo tour, “Who I am” with Maddie Poppe.

Many Floridians may not know that Carter is actually from Ruskin, and the Backstreet Boys got their start in Orlando in 1993.

FILE - Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys performs "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Carter said Florida is in his heart and even called himself a Florida boy.

“I just got a lot of friends and family that live in Florida. You know, Florida is still home to me, especially in Orlando, that’s where it all started for Backstreet Boys. Our whole career was founded in Orlando. All the work that we put in there, all the time, the rehearsals, recording, Orlando pretty much made the Backstreet Boys,” Carter said.

Carter remains a household name, touring with the Backstreet Boys for their “DNA World Tour,” which ended last year.

They’re also set to reunite again next year for a concert in Cancun, Mexico.

Carter said it feels great to be back with his former bandmates and they love what they do.

“We see the importance, especially now with the way the world is, you know music, and nostalgic music tends to really resonate with a lot of people. They’re searching for those good times. If we’re part of that story of the good times, we’re doing our jobs as entertainers,” Carter said.

Carter is married with three kids. He talked about life traveling on the road, with his family back in Las Vegas. He said FaceTime helps a lot. He also scheduled his tour, so he can make sure to get back home in between performances.

His son is 7, his daughter is 4 and his youngest daughter is 2. Even though Carter got his start at such a young age, he stressed how important it is for him to make sure his kids have a normal life.

“I want them to be children and have fun, have the high school experience, and enjoy their lives,” Carter said.

“When I was younger, I was working at a very young age. I never got a chance to go to high school or never had a chance to have those important foundations I think are really good. So, for me as a father, that’s first and foremost is education,” he went on to explain.

Carter released his newest solo single “Superman,” in late August and he’ll also be releasing a new song in a few weeks called, “Made for us.”

You can expect to hear both of those songs at his upcoming concert on Sunday. Carter will also be performing some Backstreet Boys songs. Tickets start at $35.

Carter’s performance comes as he is facing civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault decades ago. His representatives said Carter has faith in the justice system, but he is unable to comment on the ongoing legal matters.

See the full interview below: