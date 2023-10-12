RECALL: Nugget ice machine sold on Amazon could be a laceration hazard

A home nugget ice maker sold through Amazon is being recalled because of an issue with the device’s metal blades.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday for the Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Maker.

The device was distributed by Far Success Trading and sold exclusively through Amazon from January 2022 through July 2022 for between $300 and $400. The nugget ice maker is stainless steel with a white, black or blue top.

The company says it’s received 263 reports of incidents where the metal blades broke off the auger on the device, sending metal fragments into the ice basket. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the nugget ice maker and contact Far Success Trading Limited for a free replacement. Consumers should send a photo of the product label on the back of the machine to replacement@gevi.com.

Consumers can also go to https://household.gevi.com/pages/replace or call the company at 855-992-2888, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

