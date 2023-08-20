Trader Joe’s issues recall for crackers that may contain metal

ORLANDO, Fla. – Trader Joe’s issued a recall for some of its multigrain crackers, saying the product may contain metal.

The recall was posted on the grocery store’s website for the Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers With Sunflower and Flax Seeds.

The affected product has the SKU# 76156 with the Best If Used By date of 03/01/24 through 03/05/24.

The company said the product may contain metal, but noted that “no injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.”

Trader Joe’s urged customers not to eat the crackers and to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send an email.

