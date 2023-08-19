Man faces murder charge in death of Orange County inmate, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An inmate at Orange County Corrections now faces a murder charge in the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a cell with him early Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hiram Fordoms, 37, is to be served a warrant at the jail for second-degree murder in the death of Tim Long, 49, deputies said.
Long was found unresponsive in a cell with Fordoms around 4:37 a.m. Monday, from where he was hospitalized and later pronounced dead, according to a statement.
Though a statement was issued day-of that referenced a “possible attempted suicide” in Long’s death, deputies updated the case Saturday to announce the medical examiner had determined Long’s death was a homicide.
No other information was shared.
