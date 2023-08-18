Woman found dead at construction site in Orange County

Woman found dead at construction site in Apopka, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. – A woman’s body was found Friday morning at an Apopka construction site, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Boy Scout Road at 6:50 a.m. in regard to an “unresponsive female,” according to a statement.

The woman has so far been described only as being in her 20s, the statement reads.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other details have been shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the scene and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: