1 dead, 1 critically injured after Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Orange County on Friday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to the area of West Sand Lake Road and Winegard Road around 8:45 p.m. after receiving reports about the shooting.

Upon arrival, they found two people — a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s — who had been shot, deputies added.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

A release from the sheriff’s office shows that both were taken to the hospital, where the woman died and the man remains in critical condition.

No additional information has been provided at this time, including the identities of those shot or any possible suspects.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: