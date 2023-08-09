97º
2 critically injured in Orlando shooting

Shooting happened in the 4700 block of Almond Willow Drive

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Police lights at a crime scene.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating after two males were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Police said they responded to the 4700 block of Almond Willow Drive around 12:48 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Two males were transported to the hospital in critical condition, officers said.

Police did not release the ages or identities of the victims.

They also did not say what led up to the shootings or whether they have any possible suspects.

