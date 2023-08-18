Orlando woman dies after wrong-way crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Orlando woman died after her car was struck late Thursday by an oncoming van that entered her path along a road in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before midnight on Balcome Road, south of Braxted Drive, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the woman was traveling north on Balcome Road when a van that was heading south — occupied by a 24-year-old Orlando man behind the wheel and a 40-year-old Orlando man in the passenger’s seat — entered the woman’s direct path as its driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.

The woman attempted to swerve out of the way and the front left of the van struck the left side of her car.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

All involved were taken to hospitals, where the woman was pronounced dead, the report states. The driver and passenger of the van were hospitalized with serious and minor injuries respectively, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: