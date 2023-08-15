TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down Pleasant Hill Road in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has Pleasant Hill Road shut down in Osceola County.

The crash has northbound lanes of Pleasant Hill Road closed just south of John Young Parkway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said three vehicles are involved.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve said he estimates the roadway will be closed for a lengthy time due to the extent of the crash.

Drivers are being redirected through Fern Drive in a private driveway at this time.

Traffic is backed up a couple miles.

Details of the wreck have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

** FATAL CRASH **

NB Pleasant Hill Rd at John Young Pkwy

- NB Pleasant Hill Rd - SHUTDOWN

** FATAL CRASH **

NB Pleasant Hill Rd at John Young Pkwy

- NB Pleasant Hill Rd - SHUTDOWN

- being diverted to Fern Dr#Osceola #Kissimmee #Poinciana

