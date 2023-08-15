80º
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down Pleasant Hill Road in Osceola County

Northbound lanes closed near John Young Parkway

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has Pleasant Hill Road shut down in Osceola County.

The crash has northbound lanes of Pleasant Hill Road closed just south of John Young Parkway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said three vehicles are involved.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve said he estimates the roadway will be closed for a lengthy time due to the extent of the crash.

Drivers are being redirected through Fern Drive in a private driveway at this time.

Traffic is backed up a couple miles.

Details of the wreck have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

