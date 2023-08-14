13 injured after airboats crash at Wild Florida in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Thirteen people were injured after two airboats crashed at Wild Florida in Osceola County, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed Monday afternoon they were responding to a report of an airboat crash at Wild Florida.

Later, a FWC official said the U.S. Coast Guard will be taking the lead on the investigation since the airboat is a “commercial vehicle.”

Coast Guard officials said 30 people were involved in the incident – 28 passengers and two captains.

No information has been released on the extent of the injuries at this time.

