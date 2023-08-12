Driver abandons truck after hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead in Osceola County, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A hit-and-run crash late Friday in Osceola County left a woman dead as the Florida Highway Patrol now seeks information on the driver responsible, who reportedly left their pickup truck behind in a nearby lot.

The crash occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Poinciana Boulevard at its intersection with Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, troopers said.

The victim — identified by FHP as a 37-year-old Kissimmee woman — was walking in a westerly direction across Poinciana Boulevard when she was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado as it traveled southbound, according to a crash report.

Troopers said the woman was not in a marked crosswalk and had entered the direct path of the pickup truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

The pickup truck left the scene after the crash, later to be found in a nearby parking lot, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

