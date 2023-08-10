33-year-old man struck, killed by train in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – A 33-year-old man was killed on Thursday after being hit by a train passing through Ocala, according to police.

The Ocala Police Department responded to the railroad crossing near the 2000 block of NE 19th Ave. around 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a CSX train hitting a pedestrian.

The 33-year-old, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train was heading to Lakeland from Jacksonville, according to police, and carrying 162 cars, but it is unclear how fast it was going when it hit the victim.

No other details have been released.

