7 treated for carbon monoxide exposure at Ocala food distributor, city says

OCALA, Fla. – Multiple employees of a food distributor in Marion County were taken to a hospital on Tuesday after “reporting symptoms congruent with carbon monoxide (CO) exposure,” according to a news release.

Rescue crews said they responded around 7:39 p.m. to Cheney Brothers, located at 2801 W. Silver Springs Blvd. in Ocala, for a medical emergency.

According to the release, crews used gas monitors to “assess combustible gas levels” in the structure and got an alarm for elevated CO levels.

Once the building was evacuated, crews searched for the source of the problem as medics identified 11 people exhibiting CO poisoning symptoms, Ocala city officials said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Four people refused treatment and seven patients were transported to a local hospital, according to the release. An update on the patients’ condition has not been shared at the time of this report.

Firefighters said they were able to identify a faulty propane-powered floor cleaner as the issue.

“When turned on, the machine was emitting CO levels of 1400 ppm (parts per million) - levels much higher than the U.S. National Ambient Air Quality Standards for outdoor air (9 ppm) or the average levels in homes without gas stoves (0.5 to 5 ppm),” the release said, in part.

Responding crews opened doors in the building and used fans to ventilate the space until CO levels dropped below 2 ppm.

This comes a little more than a week after five people were treated for possible CO exposure at a federal prison in Sumter County.

CO is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas which deprives the body of oxygen. CO can overcome a person in minutes without warning because it is impossible to detect solely by using our senses.

To prevent CO poisoning scares, Ocala Fire Rescue recommended that the public familiarize itself with CO exposure symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, an upset stomach and chest pain. Fire officials also recommend maintaining working CO detectors in areas where gas or gas-powered appliances are used.

For more information about CO and its dangers, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: