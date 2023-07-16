5 hospitalized after possible carbon monoxide exposure at Sumter County prison

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were treated after a possible carbon monoxide exposure at a federal prison in Sumter County on Sunday, according to a news release.

A prison official said around 2:45 a.m. an “incident resulting from a possible carbon monoxide exposure occurred at the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Coleman’s adjacent Satellite Prison Camp (SPC)” occurred at the building in Sumterville.

According to the release, employees contacted emergency crews and isolated the affected area while providing treatment.

Officials said two employees and three “Adults in Custody (AIC)” were evacuated and transported to a local hospital for observation, but have all been discharged and returned.

The area was placed on modified operational status while the prisoners were evacuated, according to the release.

The Satellite Prison Camp – or SPC Coleman – is a minimum security facility, houses 467 male offenders, according to their website.

The release read in part, “An internal investigation is ongoing, no other employees or AICs were injured during the incident, and at no time was the public in danger.”

