94º

LIVE

Local News

1 in custody after shots fired at Sumter County truck stop, deputies say

Shots fired at Spirit Truck Stop in Lake Panasoffkee, according to sheriff’s office

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sumter County, Crime, Shooting
Sumter County Sheriff's Office (FILE) (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A person was taken into custody Wednesday after shots were fired at a truck stop in Sumter County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to a report of shots fired that was called in from the Texaco at Spirit Truck Stop in Lake Panasoffkee.

According to investigators, a person is in custody and the area is secured.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information, including the name of the person in custody or if anyone suffered injuries, was immediately made available.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email