1 in custody after shots fired at Sumter County truck stop, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A person was taken into custody Wednesday after shots were fired at a truck stop in Sumter County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to a report of shots fired that was called in from the Texaco at Spirit Truck Stop in Lake Panasoffkee.

According to investigators, a person is in custody and the area is secured.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information, including the name of the person in custody or if anyone suffered injuries, was immediately made available.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: