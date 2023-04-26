Sumter deputies deploy gas to end standoff with attempted murder suspect wanted in Pasco

CROOM-A-COOCHEE, Fla. – A man wanted in Pasco County, accused of attempted murder, was arrested early Wednesday in the Croom-A-Coochee area after barricading himself in a trailer and prompting a standoff with law enforcement, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was conducting a search warrant when the standoff occurred, deputies said. Jonathan Post, 38, surrendered without further incident after the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team deployed gas, according to a statement.

Post was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center for booking. He’s to face charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and five counts of attempted murder, deputies said.

No other information was immediately made available.

