82º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Sumter deputies deploy gas to end standoff with attempted murder suspect wanted in Pasco

Jonathan Post, 38, surrendered without further incident, deputies say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Sumter County, Pasco County, Crime
Jonathan Post, 38 (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

CROOM-A-COOCHEE, Fla. – A man wanted in Pasco County, accused of attempted murder, was arrested early Wednesday in the Croom-A-Coochee area after barricading himself in a trailer and prompting a standoff with law enforcement, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was conducting a search warrant when the standoff occurred, deputies said. Jonathan Post, 38, surrendered without further incident after the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team deployed gas, according to a statement.

Post was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center for booking. He’s to face charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and five counts of attempted murder, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information was immediately made available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email