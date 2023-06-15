Driver dead after crash into tree along I-75 in Sumter County, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning along Interstate 75 in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers were dispatched to the crash at 5:44 a.m.
It occurred on southbound I-75 near mile marker 327, south of State Road 44, where vehicle left the roadway to the right and traveled onto the grass shoulder before overturning and striking a tree, troopers said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.
No other information was immediately provided.
FHP is still investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.
Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.
