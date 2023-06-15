Driver dead after crash into tree along I-75 in Sumter County, troopers say

FATAL CRASH ON SB I-75 AT MM 327

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning along Interstate 75 in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash at 5:44 a.m.

It occurred on southbound I-75 near mile marker 327, south of State Road 44, where vehicle left the roadway to the right and traveled onto the grass shoulder before overturning and striking a tree, troopers said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

No other information was immediately provided.

FHP is still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

