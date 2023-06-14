85º

Traffic

26-year-old man ejected, killed in I-75 rollover crash in Marion County

Crash happened near mile marker 346 in Ocala

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Marion County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
1-75 SB @ MM 346.5 (FDOT)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Ocala man was ejected and killed in a rollover crash early Wednesday on Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near mile marker 346 in Ocala.

According to a crash report, the man was driving south on I-75 at a high rate of speed when his SUV left the roadway and struck a guardrail in the median.

The impact caused the vehicle to go back onto the roadway and overturn, ejecting the driver, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The fatal crash shut down southbound lanes for several hours, but they were later reopened.

The 26-year-old, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email