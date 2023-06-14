26-year-old man ejected, killed in I-75 rollover crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Ocala man was ejected and killed in a rollover crash early Wednesday on Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near mile marker 346 in Ocala.

According to a crash report, the man was driving south on I-75 at a high rate of speed when his SUV left the roadway and struck a guardrail in the median.

The impact caused the vehicle to go back onto the roadway and overturn, ejecting the driver, troopers said.

The fatal crash shut down southbound lanes for several hours, but they were later reopened.

The 26-year-old, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

