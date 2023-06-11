4 seriously injured in head-on crash in Volusia County

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Four people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Volusia County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7:04 p.m. on State Road 40 and Rodeo Road in Ormond Beach.

According to an initial report, the crash involved a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and a Kia Forte sedan.

Four people were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

The roadblock was cleared around 10:09 p.m., according to the FHP. No other details were released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

