Crash shuts down Flagler County road, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle crash has Pine Lakes Parkway closed on Saturday afternoon, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies posted on Twitter around 3:44 p.m. saying the crash at Westhampton Drive has Pine Lakes Parkway closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Motor vehicle accident on Pine Lakes Pkwy at Westhampton is shut down both directions due to a crash #fcsotraffic pic.twitter.com/SCxx4KiIAZ — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) June 10, 2023

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

