91º

Traffic

Crash shuts down Flagler County road, deputies say

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Flagler County, Crash, Traffic, Traffic News
Photo by Etienne Delorieux on Unsplash. Cropped. (Unsplash)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle crash has Pine Lakes Parkway closed on Saturday afternoon, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies posted on Twitter around 3:44 p.m. saying the crash at Westhampton Drive has Pine Lakes Parkway closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

[TRENDING: Orlando police arrest teen in Army veteran’s shooting death | Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dies in prison at 81 | Become a News 6 Insider]

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email