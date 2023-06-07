Flagler 67-year-old accused of stabbing roommate after bathroom argument at group home

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 67-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after his roommate was stabbed several times at a Palm Coast group home, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that on Tuesday at 5:50 a.m., they responded to the home and found a resident who had been stabbed on his arm, thigh and ankle.

According to the resident, he had been stabbed by his roommate, Wilbert Vreen, 67, after getting into an argument earlier in the morning over Vreen using the bathroom for too long, deputies said.

In an affidavit, investigators reported they learned from the victim that he had gone to bed following the disagreement, though Vreen then began stabbing at him with a blade.

While the victim was able to defend himself using a walker he kept by the bed, he still suffered several wounds during the attack, according to court records.

The affidavit shows that a staff member at the home was able to help separate the two. The victim told deputies waited about 30 minutes to report the stabbing because he was afraid of being kicked out of the group home.

Vreen later told investigators that the victim had called him racial slurs during their disagreement, attacking Vreen with his walker afterward, deputies said.

In response, Vreen grabbed a pair of 3-inch scissors and stabbed his roommate several times before the staff member separated them, according to the sheriff’s office.

The staff member also told deputies that Vreen had previously made threats to kill someone at the group home, and Vreen was eventually arrested, deputies announced.

Vreen face a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is held on bond of $25,000.

