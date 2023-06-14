Pedestrian struck, killed on roadway in DeLand, police say

DeLAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday while walking on a roadway in DeLand, according to police.

The crash occurred at 12:49 p.m. as a Land Rover traveled north on North Woodland Boulevard, passing 1001 N Woodland Blvd, according to the DeLand Police Department.

The pedestrian entered the roadway in the direct path of the Land Rover and was struck, police said.

According to a news release, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Land Rover suffered no injuries.

The pedestrian’s identity was not immediately shared pending next of kin notification, police said.

No other information was provided.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

