2 killed, 1 hospitalized after Leesburg crash

Wreck occurred near Sleepy Hollow Road, US Highway 441

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Two people were killed and one person was hospitalized after a crash in Leesburg on Wednesday, according to fire rescue officials. (Leesburg Fire Rescue)

LEESBURG, Fla. – Two people were killed and another was hospitalized after a crash in Leesburg on Wednesday, according to fire rescue officials.

Crews said they responded to Sleepy Hollow Road and U.S. Highway 441. According to firefighters, two people were killed, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another refused treatment.

As crews investigate the crash, drivers are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

