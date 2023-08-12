Rockledge woman dead after Camaro strikes tree along I-95 in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was left with minor injuries early Saturday after the car they were using to travel through Brevard County on Interstate 95 left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 3:47 a.m. near mile marker 207, about three miles west of Sharpes, troopers said.

According to a crash report, a 33-year-old Titusville man was behind the wheel of a 2014 Chevy Camaro, traveling northbound on I-95 with a 34-year-old Rockledge woman as his passenger.

Troopers believe the man lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason, causing the Camaro to run off the roadway toward the right where the front right of the car struck a tree.

Both occupants were taken to a hospital where the man was treated for minor injuries and the woman was pronounced dead, the report states.

The man was wearing a seat belt in the crash while the woman was not, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

