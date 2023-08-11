WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Brevard County school resource officer joins Trooper Steve On Patrol

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – We’re sticking with the theme of back to school this week while out on patrol.

On Friday, we visit Brevard County. Over the years, there is no question that the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has been very outspoken on its stance of safety in schools.

Recently, officials have shown new measures that the sheriff’s office is taking to ensure student and faculty safety on campus.

While on patrol, we will invite a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer into Results-1.

We will take a dive into why deputies chose to be in schools and the things they are doing differently to help secure schools.

