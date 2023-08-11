84º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Brevard County school resource officer joins Trooper Steve On Patrol

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Trooper Steve, Trooper Steve On Patrol, Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – We’re sticking with the theme of back to school this week while out on patrol.

On Friday, we visit Brevard County. Over the years, there is no question that the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has been very outspoken on its stance of safety in schools.

Recently, officials have shown new measures that the sheriff’s office is taking to ensure student and faculty safety on campus.

While on patrol, we will invite a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer into Results-1.

We will take a dive into why deputies chose to be in schools and the things they are doing differently to help secure schools.

Join us at 10 a.m. by watching the livestream in the video player at the top of this story.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email