1 killed in crash near Disney when car hits curb, charter bus, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Kissimmee man was killed in a crash Thursday night near Disney World when his car hit a curb and then struck a charter bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened around 9:20 p.m. on Buena Vista Drive near Bonnet Creek Parkway.

According to an FHP crash report, the 33-year-old was traveling west when he veered off the road and overcorrected, causing his vehicle to travel into the bus lanes and eastbound lanes.

The charter bus driver, a 53-year-old Orlando man, tried to swerve out of the way, but the man’s vehicle hit the side of the bus, troopers said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The FHP said while trying to swerve, the charter bus hit the front of an SUV, carrying five people, including two 12-year-old children.

The driver and passengers in the SUV were uninjured while the charter bus driver suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

The 33-year-old Kissimmee man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: