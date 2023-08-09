1 shot after fight leads to vehicle crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fight between two men led to a vehicle crash and one person being shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the 8400 block of Curry Ford Road around 5:30 p.m. in reference to “a physical fight, which led to a vehicle crash.”

According to a news release, one of the individuals, identified as a man in his 30s, had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The other person involved, identified as a man in his 50s, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the fight, deputies said.

According to the release, this is an ongoing and active investigation with no outstanding suspects.

No other information has been provided at this time.

