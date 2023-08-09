‘Unstable scaffolding’ prompts closure of Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – “Unstable scaffolding” at a construction site Wednesday afternoon in downtown Orlando prompted the closure of Orange Avenue, according to city officials.

The Orlando Police Department said Orange Avenue is closed from Church Street to Jackson Street.

Traffic is being diverted by police, as of 4:10 p.m.

🚨Downtown Orlando🚨 Orange Avenue between Church and Jackson Streets is closed due to unstable scaffolding. All vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being diverted by OPD.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

