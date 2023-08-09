Bodycam footage shows woman with knives shot, killed after charging at Orlando officers

The Orlando Police Department on Wednesday released bodycam footage that shows police shooting and killing a woman after she charged toward them with knives in July.

ORLANDO, Fla. – WARNING: Body camera video contains graphic content and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Orlando Police Department on Wednesday released bodycam footage showing officers shooting and killing a woman after she charged toward them with knives in July.

According to a news release sent on Wednesday, the two officers who shot at the suspect are trained in crisis intervention and were not injured.

“They have invoked Marsy’s Law so their names will not be released,” read the release in part.

Police officials said that FDLE is handling the shooting investigation and their findings will be turned over to the state attorney’s office for review. An internal investigation will then be done, according to the release.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Deputy Chief Chad Ochiuzzo said at a news briefing on July 14 that they received a 911 call from someone who said “his girlfriend was talking about killing herself and that she had a knife.”

Orlando police said they responded with a crisis negotiation team to an Orlando apartment complex in the 12000 block of Pioneers Way. They were able to make contact with the woman over the phone before she hung up and they called again, according to the deputy chief.

At one point, Ochiuzzo said the woman exited her apartment with a knife and then walked back in. She then came out again, charging at the officers on the scene with two knives, Ochiuzzo said.

Two officers fired at the woman, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“They didn’t have their tasers in their hands at this time now,” Ochiuzzo said of the officers. “(They) were staged in the hallway awaiting the subject and when she charged them, they fired their weapons. They were doing what they were supposed to do and they were there, everyone had lethal cover.”

Warning: Video in the tweet below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Today, in full transparency & accordance with department policy, the Orlando Police Department is releasing body worn camera video of the officer-involved shooting that occurred on 7/14, in the 12000 block of Pioneers Way. pic.twitter.com/0x8DiYzhXz — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 9, 2023

Due to the woman’s mental health status, News 6 is not naming her at this time.

Orlando police reminded the public that if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: