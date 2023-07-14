WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 flies over large police presence near Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sky 6 flew over a large police presence near an Orlando apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Officers said they were “conducting an investigation” in the 12000 block of Pioneers Way, near Cortland Nona, an Orlando apartment complex.

No details about the investigation have been provided at this time.

Officers ask that that people avoid the area, but added there is no immediate danger to the public at this time.

The department said it will provide an update on the investigation at a 2:45 p.m. news briefing. News 6 will stream the briefing live in the media player above.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

UPDATE: There is no immediate danger to the public at this time. The scene is still being investigated. Media, an OPD Deputy Chief will be giving a briefing at OPD Headquarters at 2:45 p.m. https://t.co/R7Ry60qGrB — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 14, 2023

