WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 flies over large police presence near Orlando apartment complex

Investigation prompts large police presence near Orlando apartment complex | Officers are conducting an investigation in the 12000 block of Pioneers Way

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sky 6 flew over a large police presence near an Orlando apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Officers said they were “conducting an investigation” in the 12000 block of Pioneers Way, near Cortland Nona, an Orlando apartment complex.

No details about the investigation have been provided at this time.

Officers ask that that people avoid the area, but added there is no immediate danger to the public at this time.

The department said it will provide an update on the investigation at a 2:45 p.m. news briefing. News 6 will stream the briefing live in the media player above.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

