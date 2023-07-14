Man shot at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man is in the hospital Friday after being shot overnight at an apartment complex in Orlando, according to police.

Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a shooting at Rosehill Preserve Apartments off of East Grant Street.

The shooting occurred close to a building in the apartment complex, leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect information was available at the time of this writing.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Orlando Police Department is still investigating.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: